Ilya Miskov

Camera iOS Icon

Ilya Miskov
Ilya Miskov
  • Save
Camera iOS Icon camera icon ios white red pink magenta yellow green blue lightblue gray
Download color palette

Every designer should draw a camera icon.

Inspired by this.
Big thanks to @Kondratieva Anna for help :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Ilya Miskov
Ilya Miskov

More by Ilya Miskov

View profile
    • Like