Bryan Moats

Chat (Shaw) Will Tip Your Coffee Over

Bryan Moats
Bryan Moats
  • Save
Chat (Shaw) Will Tip Your Coffee Over cat illustration coffee editorial
Download color palette

Our cat, named Chat (pronounced Shaw) is very old and suffering from kidney failure. So I'm working her into this editorial illustration. If you do not watch her, she will tip over your drink.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Bryan Moats
Bryan Moats

More by Bryan Moats

View profile
    • Like