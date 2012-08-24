Jimmy Dyer

Beer Logo v1

Jimmy Dyer
Jimmy Dyer
  • Save
Beer Logo v1 logo branding
Download color palette

Working on a logo for a friend who is starting a up a brewery. Let me know what you guys think. I will be rebounding more versions as they come.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Jimmy Dyer
Jimmy Dyer

More by Jimmy Dyer

View profile
    • Like