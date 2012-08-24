Devin Saavedra

Just some icons

Devin Saavedra
Devin Saavedra
  • Save
Just some icons icons glyphs icon glyph ios app home stopwatch calendar summary settings
Download color palette

Some icons for iOS app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Devin Saavedra
Devin Saavedra

More by Devin Saavedra

View profile
    • Like