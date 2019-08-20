Phone confirmation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone 👋
Here is a new confirmation screen design concept for Fitbox — Kyiv's healthy food delivery. My internal perfectionist adores the attention to details, especially in design, so I consider it essential to follow the user with videos and animations even in such a common step, as a confirmation.
Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!
Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble