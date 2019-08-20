Ilya Antonenko

Phone confirmation

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Phone confirmation iphonex uidesign yellow style entry sign up sign in log in onboarding page screen confirmation verification uiux ux vector ui design interface clean
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

Here is a new confirmation screen design concept for Fitbox — Kyiv's healthy food delivery. My internal perfectionist adores the attention to details, especially in design, so I consider it essential to follow the user with videos and animations even in such a common step, as a confirmation.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble

Sign up
Rebound of
Sign up + Log in process - Contractbook
By Dominik Bednarz
Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Ilya Antonenko

View profile
    • Like