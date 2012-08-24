Balraj

Football Stadium Icon

Balraj
Balraj
Hire Me
  • Save
Football Stadium Icon football pitch boots photoshop 3d soccer lighting stadium ios
Download color palette

Another version of an Icon for a football app. Feedback please! :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Balraj
Balraj
Designer of products.
Hire Me

More by Balraj

View profile
    • Like