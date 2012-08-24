🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Download Here: http://graphicriver.net/item/pro-design-signage-billboard-bundle-15-in-1-/2866667
Save a Bundle of Cash - Signage & Billboard Templates
Presenting to you the ultimate Professional Design Signage & Billboard Bundle. You get exclusive designs to suit any business or client. The templates are versatile and 100% editable allowing you to make quick and easy changes.
Features
15 Designs
30x70 Inches - Signage & 120x60 Inches - Billboard
Print Ready, CMYK, 150 DPI (Signage) & 72 DPI (Billboards)
100% editable - Each element sits on it's own layer
Option to add photos
Professional Design
Well Organized Layers
Friendly Help file with Tips to get you on your way
Free Fonts used are listed in the help file