Pixeden

Dark UI Music Player Design Psd (Freebie)

Pixeden
Pixeden
  • Save
Dark UI Music Player Design Psd (Freebie) dark ui music player design psd
Download color palette

My take on the music player design trend.
The psd file is available as a freebie @ PixEden.com:
Dark UI Music Player Design Psd

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Pixeden
Pixeden

More by Pixeden

View profile
    • Like