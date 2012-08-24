Peter Vidani

Camera flash button

Camera flash button ios camera button flash lightbulb tumblr
Flash button for a custom camera in iOS.

L — off
M — on
R — auto

Tap to go through each state.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
