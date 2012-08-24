David Wilder

PBS iOS App Icon - Old vs. New

PBS iOS App Icon - Old vs. New
Thinking of making a few more adjustments for our iOS icon. The new one is on the right. It feels better lit and almost like it's "alive" to me.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
