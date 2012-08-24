Kimberley Hosty

Whim Magazine — Photography

Whim Magazine — Photography magazine beach san francisco skater shoes
An insider's guide to San Francisco, Whim Magazine inspires readers to explore the City by the Bay as never before with dramatic editorial spreads and witty, informative articles. For this project, I designed a logo, folio, grid system, various fonts, and different types of openers created and ordered to engage reader interest and maximize readability and flow. Beginning with a hook image of the Golden Gate Bridge, the distinct page layouts, backgrounds, and color-schemes were chosen to enhance the theme of each article. I wrote all copy for a variety of articles, including restaurant and pub reviews, a photojournalism review of the Batteries to Bluffs coastal trail, a history of Smuggler's Cove, a walking guide for the shops and eateries on Clement Street, and a puzzle page. The dynamic sights, sounds, and tastes of San Francisco are reflected in the magazine's imaginative style and eye-catching original photography.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
