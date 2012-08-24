Fred Carriedo

Empire Vineyards

Fred Carriedo
Fred Carriedo
Hire Me
  • Save
Empire Vineyards brand identity logo type wine vineyards empire
Download color palette

Package Design 3 Project. Empire Vineyards logotype

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Fred Carriedo
Fred Carriedo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Fred Carriedo

View profile
    • Like