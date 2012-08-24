Type with Character

Stencil Fonts Series

Type with Character
Type with Character
  • Save
Stencil Fonts Series fonts stencil type
Download color palette

Orly, designed by Pierre Pané-Farré.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Type with Character
Type with Character
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Type with Character

View profile
    • Like