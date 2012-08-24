Seth Akkerman

Distribution Sketch

Distribution Sketch illustration
Beginning another illustration for the same project as the Logistics and Warehousing sketch.

Rebound of
Logistics And Warehousing
By Seth Akkerman
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
