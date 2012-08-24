Stefan Kröber

Profile Cards

I wanted to ged rid of the text links on my contact page and liked Robert's concept of profile cards. So I fetched some numbers via Twitter's and Dribbble's API and created these cards — simple and functional.

Below is the hover state, obviously.

Rebound of
Profile
By Robert van Klinken
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
