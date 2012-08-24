Tadas

Come Inn

Tadas
Tadas
Hire Me
  • Save
Come Inn art direction graphic design illustration advertising photo manipulation
Download color palette

Created after long summer of various adventures. Here I added really much deep thoughts, but every person should feel free to think about it in their own way.

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Come-Inn/4925305
tadasjot.com

Tadas
Tadas
Digital Visual Artist and Art Director
Hire Me

More by Tadas

View profile
    • Like