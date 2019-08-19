Flat illustration for health & wellness app

Hi Dribbble Peoppple,

This is my first project in this community and I am excited to share it.

This was the project for the wellness app rebrand. As part of this process, I created a series of illustrations to show different targets that help users to increase their activity levels.

This is a B2B app, meaning they land their app to different companies and tailor design to each brand. The illustrations had to be adaptive and easy to modify to fit different clients, that's why I used 2 colours that can be changed depending on the brand, with minimum costs and effort.

The main idea was to combine flat illustration with uneven lines as if they were hand-drawn. The line can be interpreted in many different ways: it is okay not to be perfect in a success-driven world or it can also be a metaphor for a constant movement and progress in our lives.

