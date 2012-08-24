Luis Lopez Grueiro

Popsicled

Popsicled logo mark brand concept creative logo led popsicle
Trying to improve the icon with your feedback, trying to avoid plug, and siren making it more led. Hope looks better now... give a lot of rounds.

Thanks a lot to @Jan Meeus @Andrés Hernández @Jeff Jenkins @Josiah Jost @Nuruzzaman Sheikh @Andrew Colin Beck @Alex Toth @Jon Burton @Jared Granger @Mattia Forza

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
