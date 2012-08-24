Kurt Gröner 

Responsive Website for a photographer

Kurt Gröner 
Kurt Gröner 
  • Save
Responsive Website for a photographer responsive web design html5 css3 photographer kgm
Download color palette

a little snapshot from my currently project :) more details coming soon

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Kurt Gröner 
Kurt Gröner 

More by Kurt Gröner 

View profile
    • Like