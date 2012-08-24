Jeremy Mansfield

Love Overcame ...

Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Love Overcame ... veneer font love death jesus mensch brand aid texture icon love overcame
Download color palette

'nuf said.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Craftsman of beautifully branded user experiences.
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Mansfield

View profile
    • Like