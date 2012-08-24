Mitch Ray

It's Dangerous To Go Alone

It's Dangerous To Go Alone zelda link milk magazine ad lon lon
Magazine ad for a project based on creating a real product from an existing fictional concept.

My product of choice was Lon Lon Milk from Legend of Zelda.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
