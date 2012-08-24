Riccardo Carlet

clyp - iPhone Sidebar

Riccardo Carlet
Riccardo Carlet
  • Save
clyp - iPhone Sidebar iphone sidebar ios ui navigation menu app collaboration mobile list task pinboard apple nav bar group calendar flat simple minimal clean easy dashboard clip interface taskmanager
Download color palette

This is how the navigation looks on the iPhone right now. The left bar only appears when sliding your finger to the right side.

www.instagram.com/riccardo

Riccardo Carlet
Riccardo Carlet
Product Designer in Brooklyn, NY

More by Riccardo Carlet

View profile
    • Like