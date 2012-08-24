joey gifford

Nurses … kind of like ninjas.

nurse ninja t-shirt university
My wife is in nursing school and they sell shirts each year to raise money for the program. She asked me to help and I wanted to make something that more than just nursing students might wear so they could sell more shirts. This is what I came up with.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
