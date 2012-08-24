Nurses … kind of like ninjas.

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My wife is in nursing school and they sell shirts each year to raise money for the program. She asked me to help and I wanted to make something that more than just nursing students might wear so they could sell more shirts. This is what I came up with.