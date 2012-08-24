David K. Molnar

'V' for Vision vol. 2

David K. Molnar
David K. Molnar
  • Save
'V' for Vision vol. 2 it redesign triangle vision brand identity mark icon logo design symbol
Download color palette

Playing with blurred background, gradients, shadows and reflections - just for fun, this always works. If I was on layer style diet, I'd fail.

Shot style was inspired by this.

E145882dfe26ed9b4d8dc63b1ea8d59f
Rebound of
'V' for Vision
By David K. Molnar
View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
David K. Molnar
David K. Molnar

More by David K. Molnar

View profile
    • Like