Phil Giarrusso

Pixel Chris

Phil Giarrusso
Phil Giarrusso
  • Save
Pixel Chris pixel animation illustration
Download color palette

Did a quick pixel doodle of a friend of mine.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Phil Giarrusso
Phil Giarrusso
Pixels Galore.

More by Phil Giarrusso

View profile
    • Like