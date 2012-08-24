Sam Saccone

MagBoard

MagBoard node html5 js realtime
just wrapped a cool project With Ryan Coughlin, check it out

http://magnets.jit.su/

written in node js and coffeescript :)

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
