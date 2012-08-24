Portfolio display

flopreynat

flopreynat
flopreynat
Still working on the redesign of my new (responsive) personal website and testing out new ways to display my portfolio including this sleek upon-hover CSS3 image split & flip (to reveal the site's details [name, business, url, and more]).
In this example: the website of the lovely Carine http://reflexologieplantaire78.fr/

Still pondering the idea, as i would have to find an alternative for my mobile visitors (no hover).
Fucking obsessed with this mobile first approach now I tell you. :)

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
