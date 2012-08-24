Rob Orr

Mobile Game App

website wordpress
Got the opportunity to work with a really awesome client on this one and they supplied us with some great artwork, and charged us with making it all work. We took their art and made it in to a very cool Wordpress website based on Standard Theme 3.0.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
