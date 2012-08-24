Jeremy Mansfield

Cross

Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Hire Me
  • Save
Cross cross jesus steedicons blue icon brand aid texture
Download color palette

It's where the focus is at, ya'll.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Jeremy Mansfield
Jeremy Mansfield
Craftsman of beautifully branded user experiences.
Hire Me

More by Jeremy Mansfield

View profile
    • Like