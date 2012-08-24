Dice Tower Material Prototype

The laser-cut prototype finally came in and I'm quite pleased with the results. Everything fits together properly and the actual dice rolling is great - I wasn't able to get any dice to jump out of the tray like I was seeing with foam-core.

There are some adjustments that need to be made however. It's really difficult to put together mainly because the ramp gaps aren't snug enough. It's also incredibly loud, so felt lining seems like a must.