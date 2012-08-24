R.A. Ray

Dice Tower Material Prototype

R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray
  • Save
Dice Tower Material Prototype photo wood box
Download color palette

The laser-cut prototype finally came in and I'm quite pleased with the results. Everything fits together properly and the actual dice rolling is great - I wasn't able to get any dice to jump out of the tray like I was seeing with foam-core.

There are some adjustments that need to be made however. It's really difficult to put together mainly because the ramp gaps aren't snug enough. It's also incredibly loud, so felt lining seems like a must.

Df42f660329945eed13aa4424438f2ab
Rebound of
Dice Tower in Foam-Core 1
By R.A. Ray
View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
R.A. Ray
R.A. Ray

More by R.A. Ray

View profile
    • Like