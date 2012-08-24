Shannon Adams

Shanimal Creative

Shannon Adams
Shannon Adams
Hire Me
  • Save
Shanimal Creative logo identity face primitive lettering lettermark
Download color palette

Just a new lock-up. Doing some website re-designing this weekend and needed a column-width header.

C424797f8fd1567983b2fd39da80111d
Rebound of
Shanimal Creative
By Shannon Adams
View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Shannon Adams
Shannon Adams
Design / Illustration
Hire Me

More by Shannon Adams

View profile
    • Like