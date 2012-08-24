Kevin Jackson

The Wuddering Hole

The Wuddering Hole beer neon keystone philly localsonly
Line art for the soon-to-be neon sign I designed for the upcoming Locals Only show in Philly, organized by Mr. @dan gneiding. Details coming soon.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
