Michael Shanks

Profile v2

Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
  • Save
Profile v2 twitter playoff dribbble profile
Download color palette

i wanted to fix the twitter section as it was a quick job and it didn't look right so here is the modified version :)

as always feedback is welcome.

D3f924a776dcfa8630885e2a2e9cac66
Rebound of
Profile v1
By Michael Shanks
View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks

More by Michael Shanks

View profile
    • Like