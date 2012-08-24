Rich Merwarth

Muddy Ohio

Rich Merwarth
Rich Merwarth
  • Save
Muddy Ohio
Download color palette

sneak peek at something i've been working on in my spare time (Still a little half-baked, i admit) - a print in honor of the mighty/muddy Ohio River

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Rich Merwarth
Rich Merwarth

More by Rich Merwarth

View profile
    • Like