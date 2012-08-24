Silvia Venditti

Instagram concept

Silvia Venditti
Silvia Venditti
  • Save
Instagram concept instagram concept visuals motion ux
Download color palette

Just for fun and training, I've been working on a concept for the instagram app. Hopefully I will add a small video sneak peek soon :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Silvia Venditti
Silvia Venditti

More by Silvia Venditti

View profile
    • Like