Almost Ready loading progress coming soon splash page progress bar
Quick splash/coming soon page for relaunch of www.forwardhq.com The progress bar animates as it loads, creating the illusion that something is happening. I would have liked to have had the diagonals cycle through, like it is still working, but time constraints prohibited that.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
