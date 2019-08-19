Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nischal Kharel

Restaurant Specials Menu UI

Restaurant Specials Menu UI food app food mobile app app illustration menu ux mobile ui mobile nepal ui design
Exploring Ideas.

So I made a food purchase application for takeaway.

Thought process:

For me, the icon of the bag instead of the cart & usage of colors reflective of home kitchen decor was important to give a more warm, pleasant and comfortable feeling to the users.
Also, a new layout structure, let me know how you feel about it.

Reach me at nis.kharel@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 19, 2019
🌈 Product Designer
