Restaurant Specials Menu UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploring Ideas.
So I made a food purchase application for takeaway.
Thought process:
For me, the icon of the bag instead of the cart & usage of colors reflective of home kitchen decor was important to give a more warm, pleasant and comfortable feeling to the users.
Also, a new layout structure, let me know how you feel about it.
Reach me at nis.kharel@gmail.com