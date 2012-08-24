Mike Beecham

Coming Soon...

Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham
  • Save
Coming Soon... ios iphone4 app fabric stitches red metal felt texture fun
Download color palette

Just a little preview of an iPhone app I'm almost finished with for a client. Small, fun apps to use can also be fun to make!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Mike Beecham
Mike Beecham

More by Mike Beecham

View profile
    • Like