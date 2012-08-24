Luboš Volkov

Landing page (ytubeapp) youtube app share design ui ux wip buttons glow videos ken block
Hi! We are workin hard to deliver you very nice app asap! @Matthias Stumpp. But now we need your help, so if you dont mind and just click on the share button on the http://ytubeapp.com/ it will be great and you can see more screenshots from the actual app there! :)

So thank you for everything and stay tuned!

http://ytubeapp.com/
https://twitter.com/Ytubeapp
https://www.facebook.com/Ytubeapp

Have a nice weekend and stay tuned! :)
Mighty hand by @Konstantin Karpov

Thanks everybody for such ahuge support we are really glad about it thank you guys :)

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
