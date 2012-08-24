WildeMedia Rebrand Paw

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I've adjusted the paw to look more like a 'W' and an 'M' for WildeMedia. I want to keep the logo clean with no crazy rough edges making it look even more wild. Think the paw is enough to be honest.
Logo 1: Pure paw logo.
Logo 2: Shows the W and the M shapes.
Logo 3: Change brand to green for more 'wildness' or stick with my blue?
Let me know of any criticisms, ideas, colours, etc.