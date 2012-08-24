Christine Wilde

WildeMedia Rebrand Paw

WildeMedia Rebrand Paw paw rebrand wilde media logo
I've adjusted the paw to look more like a 'W' and an 'M' for WildeMedia. I want to keep the logo clean with no crazy rough edges making it look even more wild. Think the paw is enough to be honest.

Logo 1: Pure paw logo.
Logo 2: Shows the W and the M shapes.
Logo 3: Change brand to green for more 'wildness' or stick with my blue?

Let me know of any criticisms, ideas, colours, etc.

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
