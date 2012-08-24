Charles R Lockwood

Decorative House Element

Charles R Lockwood
Charles R Lockwood
  • Save
Decorative House Element house winter sale chimney distressed print blue red white
Download color palette

A decorative house element from the background of an upcoming winter sale catalog cover. The smoke is placed specifically to allow for a sale price call-out

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Charles R Lockwood
Charles R Lockwood

More by Charles R Lockwood

View profile
    • Like