YES

I did this a few weeks ago for Lucozade and Team GB.
There's a YES for every athlete in Team GB,
believe me it took a while to work out and make them all fit.

They didn't run this as an ad anywhere but it's now up in the window at Grey London, so if you're in the area, come and take a look!

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
