The Lambeth Library Challenge app has been developed by White October for Lambeth Council to help engaging the public with local library budget decisions.
My role in the project was to develop illustrations that represent each of the budget areas in a pop-up book style as well as animating the 2D illustrations actually popping up. I worked very closely with @MarianaMota at White October who was responsible for the fantastic design of the site, while the amazing programming was done by @Benjaminbenben and @CarlJWood.
http://lambeth.librarychallenge.org/