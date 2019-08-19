Ilya Antonenko

Login

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Login ux design ui design uiux style yellow inspiration vector design login ux ui app interface clean
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

Here is a new login screen design concept for Fitbox — Kyiv's healthy food delivery. I'm so satisfied with the improvements. At least look at this gorgeous UI.

Share your thoughts, drop a ♥️ if you like it and stay tuned for more!

Got a cool project in mind or need help with existing?
Drop me a line at ntnkodesign@gmail.com | LinkedIn | Dribbble

Ilya Antonenko
Ilya Antonenko
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Ilya Antonenko

View profile
    • Like