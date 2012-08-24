Kim Taylor

Papercraft icon: Camera

Papercraft icon: Camera
I did an exercise recently to design a few icons within a 'papercraft' theme, for use within a device UI. The purpose of the exercise was to create something visually rich as opposed to functional.

These are explorations around 'camera' for a phone's in-built camera app. The top row look a little retro, given the current pointless fad for imitating old film photos! :-|

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
