Transportation App

For drivers, tracking the path of orders is not a nice-to-have thing but what saves efforts and tons of time. This is our attempt to build the design that isn’t just eye-catching but also easy to use.

A few main points:

📍 The stats allows drivers to track the progress i.e how many tasks are already done. It also lets them see the time spent on accomplishing tasks and the ‘stop’ time.

🗓 To streamline the transportation process, we added the ‘Load/Unload’ features. So, managing shipments won’t be a big deal for the driver.

✏️ To not disturb drivers during the ride, the map is free of any irrelevant data/bright and saturated colors

