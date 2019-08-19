Transportation App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
For drivers, tracking the path of orders is not a nice-to-have thing but what saves efforts and tons of time. This is our attempt to build the design that isn’t just eye-catching but also easy to use.
A few main points:
📍 The stats allows drivers to track the progress i.e how many tasks are already done. It also lets them see the time spent on accomplishing tasks and the ‘stop’ time.
🗓 To streamline the transportation process, we added the ‘Load/Unload’ features. So, managing shipments won’t be a big deal for the driver.
✏️ To not disturb drivers during the ride, the map is free of any irrelevant data/bright and saturated colors
Created by Julia Sanyuk
Created by Julia Sanyuk
