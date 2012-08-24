Kim Taylor

Papercraft icon: Browser

Kim Taylor
Kim Taylor
  • Save
Papercraft icon: Browser papercraft icon iconography browser globe paper origami ball world earth internet explorer map
Download color palette

I did an exercise recently to design a few icons within a 'papercraft' theme, for use within a device UI. The purpose of the exercise was to create something visually rich as opposed to functional.

This is my attempt at 'browser', taking the common globe metaphor and giving it an origami twist! :3

Kim Taylor
Kim Taylor

More by Kim Taylor

View profile
    • Like