hey, i just realized that i totally forgot to put the finished piece up here.

it's a two piece artwork on two 50x50cm canvases, painted with acrylics and flat tip brushes.

wip:

http://dribbble.com/shots/419019-Time-is-a-thievish-bastard-Painting-WIP

full view:

http://juicefoozle.tumblr.com/tagged/Paint%20and%20Print