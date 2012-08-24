Juicefoozle

Time is a thievish bastard - Painting

painting acrylics brush canvas time
hey, i just realized that i totally forgot to put the finished piece up here.

it's a two piece artwork on two 50x50cm canvases, painted with acrylics and flat tip brushes.

wip:
http://dribbble.com/shots/419019-Time-is-a-thievish-bastard-Painting-WIP

full view:
http://juicefoozle.tumblr.com/tagged/Paint%20and%20Print

Rebound of
Time is a thievish bastard
By Juicefoozle
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
