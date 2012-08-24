Pedro Lourenço

Keep Calm and Use A Mac

Keep Calm and Use A Mac poster apple
Poster for my new home, made with the free "Keep Calm" font (http://www.k-type.com/?p=2199) and "R.I.P Steve Jobs" pattern (http://subtlepatterns.com/r-i-p-steve-jobs/).

Full view: http://d.pr/i/MKis

Posted on Aug 24, 2012
