Mech 10

Mech 10 wheatly portal 2 portal mech robot metal digital painting painting speedpaint digital mecha robots gundam neon genesis evangellion metal gear solid lots of guns guns wacom
Quick speedpaint for today! I've lost count of my mechs so I'm just numbering them as I please!

Purely my own creation. Possibly a foot soldier, maybe a military robot, or a police mech. I haven't got a clue.

Damn this is fun.

Enjoy.

